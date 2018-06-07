Charleston Police ask for help to find runaway teen

The Charleston police department wants the public's help to find a runaway teen.

Dejanae Simmons, 14, was last seen at her house on James Island Tuesday morning wearing a blue floral jumper.

Police believe she was at a party in North Charleston shortly after she ran away. Simmons is known to frequent the neighborhoods of Liberty Hill, Ferndale, Remount Road and apartments near Jerry Zucker Middle School.

Anyone with information is asked to call the on-duty central detective at 843-743-7200 with any information.

