Police investigate vandalism at W. Ashley Miracle League field

A tarp that was set on fire, according to the police report: (Source: CML Facebook Page)

The field sign has been shot up with what appear to be paintballs (Source: Charleston Miracle League Facebook page)

Vandals set fire to a tarp and shot paint balls at the Charleston Miracle League field in West Ashley Wednesday, police said.

The vandalism happened at Joe Griffith Miracle Field on West Oak Forest Drive. The Miracle League provides modified baseball for children and adults with special needs. Police say in addition to setting the tarp on fire, the vandals also damaged some signs with paintballs.

"I came out here to look at our camera footage and while I was here somebody set fire to one of our tarps on the therapy play module," said Miracle League board member Miranda Clegg-Moore.

Fortunately, the fire was quickly put out, but not before more than a thousand dollars in damage was done to the tarp and the turf.

Police say the vandals weren't finished.

They also burned the signs on the bathrooms.

"We're an organization that supports a special group of people and their families and to see stuff like this, us being targeted this way, it's frustrating and it's disappointing," said league board member Miguel Mata.

Investigators say the vandals possibly came back to the field Wednesday night or early Thursday morning.

A Live 5 News reporter found what was left of a Molotov cocktail. Officials with the Miracle League found a second similar bottle near the field.

Police and the fire marshal were called out to investigate.

"That's brazen. I cannot believe that they actually came back to do it because we left here at eight o'clock at night and those other two little fire spots were not here," Clegg-Moore said.

So far, no suspects have been identified.

Police say they will increase patrols in the area of the field.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 554-1111.

Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.