Clemson will face Akron in Cayman Islands Classic

Game matchups for the second annual Cayman Islands Classic were announced on Thursday by Caymax Sports LTD. Clemson will face-off against Akron in the opening game of the event at 12 p.m. ET on Nov. 19.

The Tigers will face either the winner or loser of the Georgia and Illinois State matchup on Nov. 20.

“We are extremely excited to be competing in the 2018 Cayman Island Classic with such a quality field of teams and in a destination that our players and fans will enjoy,” said head coach Brad Brownell. “They have done a terrific job putting together a tremendous field of experienced winning programs which will make this event extremely competitive.”

Eight teams will compete in the tournament held Nov. 19-21 at John Gray Gymnasium, just minutes away from world famous Seven Mile Beach.

Akron will face Clemson in the opening game at 12 p.m. Eastern Standard Time followed by Georgia meeting Illinois State at 2:30 p.m.

In the first game of the evening session at 5 p.m. St. Bonaventure plays Georgia State. Boise State and Creighton will conclude opening-day action in the final matchup of the day starting at 7:30 p.m.

Fans can purchase tickets online, starting July 1 at www.caymanislandsclassic.com/ot/tickets.html

Semifinal round games are slated for 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. the following day, Tuesday, Nov. 20.

Losing teams will compete in their second game Nov. 20 with tip offs at 12 p.m. and 5 p.m.

The seventh-place game will open the final day of competition on Wednesday, Nov. 21 starting at 12 p.m., followed by the fifth-place game (2:30 p.m.), third-place game (5 p.m.) and title game (7:30 p.m.) to crown the Cayman Islands Classic champion.