Kickoff times set for CSU's 2018 home schedule

Kickoff times for all five 2018 home football games have been determined, as announced by CSU Athletics officials on Thursday afternoon.

The Bucs' 2018 home slate will again feature a blend of night and afternoon football contests to continue to maximize attendance and growth surrounding the CSU football program.

CSU's first four home contests are slated to start at 6 p.m. starting with the Bucs' home opener on September 20 against Elon. All three contests in October are also set to kickoff at 6 p.m with Virginia-Lynchburg (Oct. 13), Presbyterian (Oct. 20/Homecoming) and Kennesaw State (Oct. 27) all set to play under the lights at Buccaneer Field.

Senior Day and the final home game of the 2018 season on November 10 against Gardner-Webb will commence at 3 p.m.

The promotions calendar for the 2018 football season will be released at a later date. A complete TV schedule will be announced at a later date.

The Buccaneers enter their second season under the helm of Head Coach Mark Tucker. CSU is looking to bounce back after a tough season in 2017 but looks to build off momentum from last-second wins over Presbyterian, Gardner-Webb, and Liberty.

CSU boasts an impressive 23-5 mark at Buccaneer Field over the past six seasons, including matching 4-1 records in Charleston in each of the last two years.

Since lights were added to Buccaneer Field in 2014, CSU has seen an uptick in attendance. The program has averaged nearly 4,000 fans in attendance across night games over the last four years.

Season tickets and individual game tickets are available to purchase online at CSUSports.com. Away game tickets, if available, will go on sale at a later date.

2018 Charleston Southern Football Schedule