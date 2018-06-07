Cougars Announce Home-and-Home Basketball Series With Oklahoma State

College of Charleston will face Oklahoma State in a 2-for-1 basketball series starting with the 2018-19 season through the 2020-21 season.

The first meeting in the three-game series will take place with a non-bracketed game of the ESPN AdvoCare Invitational held on Nov. 18, 2018 at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Okla.

Both teams will later play in the AdvoCare Invitational on Nov. 22, 23 & 25, 2018, at HP Field House located at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Fla. The tournament field also boasts defending national champion Villanova, Memphis, Florida State, LSU, UAB and Canisius.

This past season, the Cougars (26-8) won the Colonial Athletic Association regular-season and tournament titles and advanced to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1999. Meanwhile, the Cowboys (21-15) reached the NIT Quarterfinals and finished runner-up to Texas in the Big 12 Conference standings.

“We feel that it is very important to play a challenging non-conference schedule,” CofC Head Coach Earl Grant said. “Games like this will certainly test us and prepare us for a tough CAA conference slate.”

The home-and-home basketball series will conclude with a single game during the 2019-20 season at TD Arena and the 2020-21 season in Stillwater, Okla.

The all-time series between College of Charleston and OSU is tied at 1-1. Both programs last met each other in the semifinals of the Great Alaska Shootout (W, 66-58) on Nov. 29, 2002 in Anchorage, Alaska. CofC also traveled to Oklahoma State (L, 49-67) on Dec. 18, 1996.

The Cougars’ entire non-conference schedule will be released at a later date.