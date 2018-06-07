You Paid For It: Gas Tax will increase next month

Gas prices will soon begin collecting more at the pump to pay for better roads. (Source: Live 5)

South Carolina has one of the lowest gas taxes in the country, but the state will continue collecting more at the pump to help pay for better roads.

The cost of gas will increase next month.

Until last summer, South Carolinians had paid a stagnant 16 cents at the pump since the 1980s. Right now, we all pay 18 cents per gallon for the state fuel tax.

Starting July 1, drivers will pay an extra two cents per gallon at the pump for a total fuel tax of 20 cents.

That two-cent-a-year increase will continue every July for the next four years, up to 28 cents per gallon in the year 2022.

It may be worth saving gas receipts because the state law does include ways to calculate a tax credit on fuel purchases.

The state collected more than $619 million in 2016 in gas taxes. That money is supposed to be earmarked for improving roads and infrastructure.

Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.