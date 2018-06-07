Head of nurses at S Carolina prison faces contraband charge

The woman who oversees nurses at Lee Correctional Institution was arrested. (Source: WIS)

BISHOPVILLE, S.C. (AP) - Authorities say the woman who oversees nurses at a South Carolina prison has been arrested after trying to bring watches and tobacco to inmates.

An arrest warrant says two watches were found on Patricia Montgomery when she was routinely searched as she came to work Tuesday as head nurse administrator at Lee Correctional Institution.

The warrants says officers then searched Montgomery's vehicle and found two large packages of tobacco wrapped in condoms, which is a common method to smuggle contraband into prisons.

Montgomery was charged with attempting to furnish a prisoner with contraband, a felony which carries one to 10 years in prison if convicted.

It wasn't known if Montgomery had a lawyer.

