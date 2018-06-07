Teens arrested after firing paintball guns as 'alternative' to real guns

Police say two teens arrested for firing paintball guns said they chose the guns because they were safer than real guns. (Source: Raycom)

North Charleston say a pair of teens firing paintball guns alarmed neighbors who thought the guns were real guns.

Derrick Karnickey, Jr., 18; and Eric Ladson, 19, were both cited with firing a weapon within city limits, according to an incident report.

Police responded at 6:44 p.m. Wednesday to the 2700 block of Constitution Avenue after a report of people firing weapons, the report states. Police say Karnickey and Ladson both had paintball guns and told officers they were just having fun and shooting with friends.

The two told police they were using paintball guns as an alternative to using real guns, the report states.

Police said several vehicle and houses had been struck by paintballs.

