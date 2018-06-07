Walterboro woman sentenced to 18 years in kidnapping case

The Colleton County woman who pleaded guilty to kidnapping a newborn baby from a Florida hospital and raising the baby as her own was sentenced in Florida Friday morning to 18 years in prison.

Williams entered a guilty plea on Feb. 12 to charges of kidnapping and interference with custody.

According to a plea deal, Williams could have been sentenced to between zero and 22 years on the kidnapping charge and between zero and five years on her interference with custody charge.

Both of those can be served consecutively, which means she could have served a total of up to 27 years.

Another part of the plea deal stipulated no other charges against Gloria Williams can come for this crime here in Florida, in South Carolina, or at the federal level.

Williams was arrested at her home in Walterboro on Jan. 13, 2017, after DNA testing confirmed a teen she had passed off as her daughter was actually missing girl Kamiyah Mobley.

Investigators said Williams befriended Mobley's 16-year-old mother at the hospital, pretending to be a nurse. At the same time, investigators said she posed as a member of Mobley's family to medical personnel.

Detectives believe Williams entered a hospital room dressed as a nurse and left with Mobley, wrapped in a pink and blue blanket, on July 10, 1998.

For the next 18 years, investigators say Williams passed Mobley off as her daughter under the name Alexis Manigo.

A tip sent to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children led investigators in Jacksonville some 200 miles away to Colleton County, where they found an 18-year-old woman with the same birthday as the missing girl but living under a different name.

Williams' story began to fall apart when authorities realized fraudulent documents were being used to establish Manigo's identity.

