Mt. Pleasant fire chief to retire Friday

Mount Pleasant's fire chief is retiring on Friday after 30 years with the department.

Fire Chief Herbert Williams announced his retirement on Jan. 8.

Williams oversaw the Mount Pleasant Fire Department during a time of tremendous growth for the city including a re-invention of the department in 2015 when it added medical response vehicles to its fleet of fire trucks.

Deputy Fire Chief Mike Mixon will succeed Williams.

