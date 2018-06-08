Lowcountry MLB MiLB Update (6/7)

MLB

American League

Brett Gardner, OF, New York Yankees - No game. The Holly Hill native is batting .262 with 4 HR's and 19 RBI.

Justin Smoak, 1B, Toronto Blue Jays - 0-4 with a walk and 2 K's in a 5-4 win over Baltimore. The Stratford alum is batting .248 with 9 HR's and 33 RBI

National League

Matt Wieters, C, Washington Nationals - 10 Day Disabled List. The Stratford alum is batting .231 with 3 HR's and 7 RBI.

AAA

International League

Asher Wojciechowski, P, Norfolk Tides (Baltimore Orioles) - Pitched 5 innings giving up 3 hits, 2 runs with 1 walk and 7 K's in a 7-4 win over Columbus. The Beaufort alum is 3-2 with a hold, a 3.47 ERA and 55 K's in 49.1 innings

Nick Ciuffo, C, Durham Bulls (Tampa Bay Rays) - Did not play in a 5-4 win over Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. The Mt. Pleasant native is batting .538 with 4 RBI. He hit .125 with 1 RBI in High-A.

AA

Eastern League

James Reeves, P, Trenton Thunder (New York Yankees) - Pitched 3 innings giving up 0 runs, 0 hits with 3 K's in a 6-3 loss to Richmond. The Ashley Ridge alum 1-1 with a 2.03 ERA and 36 K's in 26.2 innings.

A

Midwest League

Chris Singleton, OF, South Bend Cubs (Chicago Cubs) - 0-3 with a K in a 6-1 win over Ft. Wayne. The Goose Creek alum is batting .168 with a HR and 8 RBI