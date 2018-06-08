Berkeley Co. deputies arrest 2 after finding meth, heroin

Deputies say they found meth and heroin during a Goose Creek traffic stop. (Source: Berkeley Co. Sheriff's Office)

A traffic stop Wednesday in Goose Creek led to the arrest of two people on drug charges, deputies say.

Isaiah Spann, 38, of Summerville; and Jennifer Terry, 37, of North Charleston face multiple charges, according to Chief Deputy Mike Cochran.

Spann faces charges of trafficking methamphetamine and possession with the intent to distribute heroin, while Terry was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a schedule IV narcotic.

A Berkeley County K9 deputy conducted the stop on a black Chevrolet Equinox for a traffic violation near Redbank Road and Gary Street, Cochran said.

Deputies said the two appeared "unusually nervous," and during a probable cause search, the deputy found a can designed to look like a Red Bull can but actually meant to hide valuables. Inside the can was approximately 3.5 grams of a tan powder that field-tested presumptive for heroin, and two tablets of what was identified as Clonazepam, a schedule IV narcotic.

Deputies patted down Terry, the passenger of the vehicle, and located an unusual bulge in her groin area, Cochran said. Investigators say Terry told them it was drugs and turned it over to a female deputy who responded. The drugs, which weighed about 50 grams, field-tested presumptive as methamphetamine.

Both Spann and Terry were transported to the Hill Finklea Detention Center pending warrant service and a bond hearing.

Both remain in the Hill Finklea Detention Center, each on a $200,000 surety bond.

