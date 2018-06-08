2018 SC Voters election guide: Ballot questions, polling places, and more on the June 12 primaries

There will be primary elections held in South Carolina on June 12.

If you're like most people, you're asking yourself this: who's running? Where do I vote? What will be on the ballots? Here's a running list of everything you need to know before heading to the polls:

What are we voting for?

Primary elections are when registered voters select a candidate whom they believe should be a political party's candidate for elected office to run in the general election and do more than select nominees.

The primary election on June 12 involves candidates seeking ballot spots for the November general election for state governor, secretary of state, attorney general, and various more localized seats in congress and and county councils.

Election dates to know

June 12 - statewide primaries

June 26 - primary runoff elections

Nov. 6 - general elections

Polling places

If you're planning to vote in the primary, you can check SCVotes.org for your polling location. It's the "Find Your Precinct" option in the upper right.

If you do not have your voter registration card and do not know your precinct name, you can use the "Check Your Voter Registration" feature found in the menu under "Voters."

Remember: polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

Ballot questions

There will be a couple of questions on your ballot come primary time.

On the Democratic ballot, you'll be asked whether or not you support a state law allowing doctors to prescribe medical marijuana.

On the Republican side, a top question will be whether or not you believe voters should have the option to affiliate with a political party when they register to vote.

Here are what the questions look like:

Democratic Primary

Do you support passing a state law allowing doctors to prescribe medical marijuana to patients? Do you support passing a state law requiring the governor of South Carolina to accept all federal revenues offered to support Medicaid and Medicaid expansion efforts in the state?

Republican Primary

Do you believe that voters should have the option to choose to affiliate with a political party when they register to vote or change their voter registration in South Carolina? Do you believe that South Carolina’s tax code should be brought into conformity with the new Trump tax cuts in the federal tax code for maximum simplification and to lower the overall tax burden on South Carolina taxpayers and businesses?

More Questions?

The state election commission has put together a list of frequently asked questions for voters. To sort through all the races and candidates, click here.

