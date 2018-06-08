Suspect in 2015 N. Charleston machete killing expected to appear in court Friday

One suspect charged in a 2015 machete killing in North Charleston is expected to appear in court Friday, according to the 9th circuit solicitor's office.

Carlos Urgell-Perez is charged with murder, two counts of kidnapping, possession of a firearm during a violent crime and first-degree burglary.

Perez was arrested in Georgia over a week after the September 2015 killing of Raphael Alverez, 35.

According to an affidavit, Alverez was found dead in his front yard with lacerations on his head, torso and arms. Deputies responded shortly before 4 a.m. on Sept. 5, 2015 to a home in the 6800 block of Ward Avenue for a reported of a home invasion, according to Charleston County Sheriff's Maj. Eric Watson.

Investigators say the victim knew the suspects.

Affidavits say Urgell-Perez and two other suspects forced entry inside Alverez's home and went after the victim with long-bladed knives. They say two other victims inside the home, Alverez' wife and their 2-year-old daughter, were threatened with bodily harm if they tried to escape. The woman eventually fled through the back door of the home to ask for help.

The men then took the victim outside and continued the attack and the victim eventually died, Watson said.

