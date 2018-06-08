Remembering Anthony Bourdain's time in Charleston

Anthony Bourdain and Charleston, to nobody's surprise, have a history. The Holy City and the famous chef who passed away Friday share the same love for quality, locally-sourced food.

Sean Brock hadn't burst on to the culinary scene yet back in 2007 when Bourdain came to town. The New York City native filmed an episode of "No Reservations" in the Lowcountry. Bourdain first rose to fame on the Travel Channel show before he moved to CNN and "Parts Unknown". He had already built his brand with a show focused on tourism that doesn't follow the handbook or pamphlet in the hotel lobby.

That episode in Charleston left a bad taste in the mouths of some Lowcountry residents as he drank champagne at an oyster roast and awkwardly dined at Hominy Grill. He also had Frogmore Stew at Gullah Grub.

Fast forward to 2015 when many felt Bourdain corrected himself after another try at Charleston with an episode of Parts Unknown. He even mentioned that perhaps he didn't do the Holy City justice the last time around.

His new show carried a different tone. It wasn't just about the food anymore, it was also about places and the people in them. Perhaps it's best summed up by the opening line of an episode in Myanmar.

"Chances are you haven’t been to this place," he says. "Chances are this is a place you’ve never seen.”

Three years ago, he went to a RiverDogs game with Bill Murray and Danny McBride. The episode also included a stop at Husk, one of Brock's restaurants, but he also gave the Waffle House on Savannah Highway a try. Bourdain even met with Rodney Scott, paying homage to the pitmaster who just won a James Beard Award for Best Chef Southeast.

Bourdain said that Waffle House was his first taste of the Southern staple.

He described the restaurant as an "Irony-free zone where nothing hurts. Everybody, regardless of race, creed or color or degree of inebriation, is welcome."

Millions also loved Bourdain for that reason, because he took a non-discriminatory tone to every city he visited. He tried anything his hosts put in front of him, often saying that street food was the best thing he tried in any country because it was made by natives.

Viewers welcomed Bourdain into their homes, too, as he allowed his fans to travel the world, including Charleston, through his eyes. Along the way, he raised the profile of the city and its chefs but had previously stated in interviews that the increase in possibly unwanted tourism provided him with an inner confliction.

His death Friday means the world got a little smaller, but the world received a small taste of Lowcountry life because he came here.

If you are feeling depressed please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, which is available 24/7 at 1-800-273-8255.

Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.