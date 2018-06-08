Quantcast

Coroner: No 'forensic value' to bones found in downtown Charlest - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Coroner: No 'forensic value' to bones found in downtown Charleston

The coroner said the bones were of no forensic value. (Source: AP) The coroner said the bones were of no forensic value. (Source: AP)
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC (WCSC) -

Bones were discovered Friday morning in downtown Charleston. 

They were found on Cromwell Ally, according to Charleston County Deputy Coroner Sara Turk

Turk said they weren't of any forensic value, but the information was still provided to the city of Charleston administration for any further decision making.

Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly