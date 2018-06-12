Parkland shooting survivor says Marjory Stoneman-Douglas students will visit Charleston in July

Students participate in the Charleston March For Our Lives back in March (Source: Live 5)

Some survivors from the mass shooting at Marjorie Stoneman-Douglas High School will be in Charleston this summer and will visit the Holy City on July 31.

The group will have a discussion with families of the Emanuel AME shooting, organize a town hall and work to register voters, according to Parkland Fla. shooting survivor Jaclyn Corin. She was the junior class president last year and lost a close friend, Joaquin Oliver, in the shooting.

Corin is one of five students who was featured on the cover of TIME magazine with fellow survivors Emma González, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky and Alex Wind.

The Parkland survivors had previously announced a nationwide bus tour earlier in June.

Organizers in the Lowcountry say they will hold a press conference Thursday at 12 p.m. at Park Circle and announce two events they will hold with Parkland students while they're in the Lowcountry.

Hundreds of students gathered at Riverfront Park in North Charleston back in March, roughly a month after the Parkland mass shooting.

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg attended that event.

