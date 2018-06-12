Quantcast

Domestic violence suspect wanted by Charleston police turns himself in

The Charleston Police Department says a man wanted for domestic violence has turned himself in.

Matthew Jeffcoat, pictured, turned himself in on Wednesday morning one day after his photo was broadcast. 

He was wanted for an incident that happened on June 4, according to Charleston police spokesman Charles Francis. 

The incident happened at 78 Ashley Hall Road, Francis said. 

