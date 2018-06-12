Police release sketch of woman believed to have given birth behind business

Police responded to a business on Rivers Ave. Tuesday morning where a woman is believed to have given birth. (Source: Live 5)

The North Charleston Police Department has released a sketch of a woman believed to have delivered a baby behind a business early Tuesday morning.

Authorities produced the sketch based on information provided by witnesses who saw a woman leaving a business behind the 5900 block or Rivers Avenue.

"At this time, police are looking to locate the female subject to ensure her well-being," NCPD officials said."Anyone with information that can help identify the female subject is asked to call NCPD at 843-740-2800."

On Tuesday at 7 a.m., officers responded to the area behind the 5900 block of Rivers Avenue.

A witness told police she saw a woman leaving a construction trailer and also saw blood in the area where the woman had been.

Police discovered evidence of a possible birth and discarded clothing, said Spencer Pryor with NCPD.

An incident report states the responding officer saw a trail of blood on the steps of the shed and blood near recycling cans next to the shed. Blood was also found near a trash can on the floor near a trash can and on a dustpan inside the trash can, the report states. An empty box on the floor was also covered in blood, police say.

Officers recovered bloody female underwear and found "a large clump of blood" on the ground, the report states.

Investigators are trying to find the woman and the newborn baby.

The female is described as white, in her late 30s, with short blonde hair, Pryor said. She is believed to be approximately 5-foot-4 and weighs about 185 lbs., and wearing a black shirt with green writing and black jogging pants.

The investigation is ongoing, Pryor said.

