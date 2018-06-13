Live 5 Scambusters: Facebook phishing messages

Facebook is not only a way to communicate with friends, it's also a source of your identity scammers are trying to steal.

Using typical phishing schemes, scammers are trying to gain access to your account. You may receive a message on Facebook that appears to be a warning that your account will be blocked because it is not an "authentic" account. If you click the link provided, scammers try to get you to verify your account log in and password.

Another scam may come in the form of a text message that appears to be from Facebook. It asks you to update your password. Do not click the link.

According to Facebook's security help page:

"Facebook will never ask you for your password in an email or send you a password as an attachment."

If a scammer does steal your account and lock you out, you can get access if you've assigned Trusted Contacts to your account.

If you think you've been a victim of this scam or others, let us know by emailing Kyle Jordan.

Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.