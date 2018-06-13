TAKE A STAND: SC Primary Election

South Carolina politics is like baseball: It ain’t over till it’s over.

While the 2018 primary is now history, it’s back to the polls in two weeks. In the two highest-profile runoffs, Gov. Henry McMaster will face Greenville businessman John Warren for the Republican nomination; and incumbent Attorney General Alan Wilson will face Todd Atwater.

The biggest surprise? Maybe to some, Republican challenger Katie Arrington defeated incumbent Congressman Mark Sanford without a runoff and will face Democrat Joe Cunningham in November.

But the biggest surprise of all may have been voter turnout: 17 percent.

There are three million registered voters in South Carolina. That means 83 percent, almost two-and-a-half million people, did not vote.

Maybe we need better candidates to energize voters. Maybe South Carolina should make it easier for people to vote. Twenty-two states have elections on the weekend.

Whatever the reason, we hope citizens will decide to be heard and exercise their right to vote in the June 26 runoffs.

