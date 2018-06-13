N. Charleston police searching for homicide suspect

The North Charleston Police Department is searching for a suspect in connection with a homicide.

Officers responded to the 6600 block of Rivers Ave in reference to a person who was shot on May 29 at around 6 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers saw Nequan Martin with several gunshot wounds.

He was transported to the hospital where he later died, according to police.

The suspect is described to be in his mid 20's to early 30's, 6'2" and 200 pounds. He also has shoulder-length dreadlocks.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Detective J. Butler at 843-740-2866 or email northcharlestonpolice@northcharleston.org

