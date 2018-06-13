Alert for missing Upstate man canceled

The man had was believed to have been driving a white 2007 Ford Sport Trac truck. (Source: SLED)

State law enforcement officials canceled the alert for a missing man described as endangered.

A SLED spokesman said the man was located but did not provide details on where he was found or his condition.

The 80-year-old had last been seen in Anderson Monday night at approximately 10 p.m., the advisory stated.

He was believed to have been in a white 2007 Ford Sport Trac Truck and headed to the Summerville area.

