Arrington says President Trump tweet helped her defeat Sanford

Congressman Mark Sanford conceded the race Tuesday night before the official call was made. (Source: Live 5)

Katie Arrington said Wednesday a tweet by President Trump endorsing her in the race for Congress helped her defeat incumbent Mark Sanford.

About three hours before the polls closed Tuesday President Trump sent out a tweet blasting Congressman Mark Sanford for not helping him make America great again.

Mark Sanford has been very unhelpful to me in my campaign to MAGA. He is MIA and nothing but trouble. He is better off in Argentina. I fully endorse Katie Arrington for Congress in SC, a state I love. She is tough on crime and will continue our fight to lower taxes. VOTE Katie! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 12, 2018

The president then endorsed Arrington.

When the votes were counted, Arrington pulled the upset.

"That tweet I think kept it from a runoff, I think that put us over the hump," Arrington said Wednesday. "Yeah, I think the four o'clock tweet got people when they were coming home from rush hour."

During his concession speech, Sanford said disagreeing with the president on some issues may have cost him the election, but said he stands by every one of those decisions as a promise to his constituents.

"Four and a half months of solid door knocking and the number one question every single time, 'Do you support our president?' And I think that you got a resounding answer in the election last night," Arrington said.

Charleston County Republican Party executive committee member Cyndi Mosteller also believes President Trump's tweet was a factor in the outcome.

"Considering how the numbers did become close I think it really might have been that icing on the cake that put Katie over the top," Mosteller said.

Mosteller believes Arrington's position on other issues helped her win the nomination.

"I think even the 526 bridge issue might have played into this. This piece Katie sent out talking about Sanford being strong on economics, he's always been a no vote on things including infrastructure," she said.

"I think the biggest part of all this was that we were tired of the career politicians and we were tired of promises made and not kept," Arrington said.

Wednesday morning, the president sent out another tweet congratulating Arrington on her win.

Arrington says he also called her.

She will face Democrat Joe Cunningham in the November general election.

