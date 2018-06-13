Authorities capture woman wanted for violating parole in Orangeburg

The Department of Probation and Parole is looking for 32-year-old Christina Elizabeth Mavris for a violation of community supervision release. (Source: DPPS)

Authorities have captured a woman in Orangeburg who was wanted for violating parole.

The Department of Probation and Parole found 32-year-old Christina Elizabeth Mavris. She was wanted for a violation of community supervision release.

"Mavris is presently on community supervision for voluntary manslaughter, stemming from an incident back in 2007," DPPS officials said.

Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.