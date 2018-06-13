Authorities searching for woman wanted for violating parole

The Department of Probation and Parole is looking for 32-year-old Christina Elizabeth Mavris for a violation of community supervision release. (Source: DPPS)

Authorities are searching for a woman wanted for violating parole.

"Mavris is presently on community supervision for voluntary manslaughter, stemming from an incident back in 2007," DPPS officials said."Her whereabouts are currently unknown and SCDPPPS is seeking the public’s assistance in locating her."

If you have any information you are asked to call Agent Aulbach at 843-998-4079 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information leading to her arrest.

