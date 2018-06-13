Downtown restaurant to reopen days after partial roof collapse

The Charleston restaurant whose roof partially collapsed on Friday was set to reopen Wednesday afternoon.

Coast Bar and Grill posted to its Facebook page that it would reopen its bar and patio Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

The main dining room on the opposing side of the building will remain closed while repairs are completed, the post states.

Repairs began Saturday, a day after heavy rains were blamed for the partial roof collapse.

The National Weather Service says almost three inches of rain Friday surpassed the daily record of 2.18 inches back in 1893. Crews haven’t determined the official cause was for the collapse.

