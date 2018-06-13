IHG closing North Charleston call center

The hotel company released a statement saying that they've made the "difficult decision to wind down operations" at the center which is located on Festival Centre in North Charleston. (Source: Google Images)

IHG is closing its call center in North Charleston.

The center currently employs 630 people.

It's expected to be closed by early November.

InterContinental Hotels Group released the following statement:

We made the difficult decision to wind down operations at our Charleston call center. We recognize that any decision that impacts our employees’ lives is difficult, which is the reason we are committed to treating our people with dignity, fairness and respect through this process.

