IHG closing North Charleston call center

The City of Charleston has recently installed valves which have already shown their usefulness during high tides.More >>
The City of Charleston has recently installed valves which have already shown their usefulness during high tides.More >>
The former Chief Financial Officer of the Berkeley County School District is expected to have a status hearing in his federal court case Thursday morning.More >>
The former Chief Financial Officer of the Berkeley County School District is expected to have a status hearing in his federal court case Thursday morning.More >>
A Mount Pleasant man has been charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol.More >>
A Mount Pleasant man has been charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol.More >>
Some survivors from the mass shooting at Marjorie-Stoneman Douglas High School will be in Charleston this summer.More >>
Some survivors from the mass shooting at Marjorie-Stoneman Douglas High School will be in Charleston this summer.More >>
If you hear the sound of a cannon going off on Thursday in Dorchester County, there is no cause for concern.More >>
If you hear the sound of a cannon going off on Thursday in Dorchester County, there is no cause for concern.More >>