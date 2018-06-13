Police investigating following car break-ins, car theft at Summerville neighborhood

A thief nearly got away with a Summerville couple's car after a woman mistook him for her husband. (Source: AP)

Authorities are investigating after a number of car break-ins and a car theft were reported at a Summerville neighborhood early Wednesday morning.

The car theft happened around 5:20 a.m. at a home on Anna Circle.

A woman said she had woken up early to drink coffee and read in the awning area of the garage when she saw a motion light turn on and saw her car leaving the driveway.

The woman said she thought it was her husband in her car, called him and asked him why he was using her car. When the husband told her he was still in bed, she ran into the home and called 911.

The husband then got into his car and followed the stolen car while he was on the phone with authorities. He eventually lost track of the car on South Main Street.

Officers say they eventually found the car backed into the driveway of a home on Woodward Boulevard.

The key was in the car and there was no damage to the vehicle. The couple retrieved their car and said nothing was missing.

Reports of other vehicles broken into

Officers also responded to another home on Annie Circle at 6:34 a.m. for a report of a vehicle break-in.The officer said the victim did not want to complete a report since there was nothing missing or damaged.

However, the homeowner did report that someone had cut the screen on her back porch and unlatched the lock on the porch door. The victim said nothing else was tampered with or missing.

At 8:15 a.m., police responded to a home on Ford Court for a vehicle break-in. The victim said someone had broken into her car and stolen a gun from her center console. The victim described the gun as a 9mm SCCY pistol with a silver top slide and blue bottom.

She said she was not sure how many rounds were in the pistol, but that it wasn't empty.

Also on Wednesday, an officer responded to a home on Reynolds Road for another break-in. This time a man said someone had rummaged through his SUV and truck between Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.

He said someone had taken cash from his SUV. The victim said he may have left his SUV unlocked.

According to the victim, it did not appear that there was any forced entry in either vehicles.

Police are continuing the investigation.

