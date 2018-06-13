Live 5, American Red Cross hosting blood drive at Citadel Mall

Live 5 and the American Red Cross are hosting a blood drive Tuesday, June 19 from noon until 7p.m. in the Belk wing at Citadel Mall.

The Red Cross says there is an urgent need for blood donations now to help prevent a summer blood shortage.

Here’s why: the Red Cross says busy summer schedules, vacations and school breaks cause a d rop in donations.

But, accidents and medical emergencies don’t take a summer break.

Every two seconds, someone in the United States needs blood.

All presenting donors will receive a free admission pass to Magnolia Plantation & Gardens.

Make your life-saving appointment today by going to www.redcrossblood.org and use sponsor code: Live5, or, call 843-371-6211.

