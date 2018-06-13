West Ashley Revitalization Commission discusses improvement projects

The West Ashley Revitalization Commission is meeting to discuss improvement projects for the area. (Source: Live 5 News)

The West Ashley Revitalization Commission is meeting to discuss improvement projects for the area.

The commission will provide a recap of the West Ashley Greenway and Bikeway community design workshops.

It's in store for some major improvements. West Ashley resident Anna Pitts loves living in the area.

"I think it's booming it's incredible. It's becoming more popular everyday," Pitts said.

Last week, there were community input sessions for the greenway and bikeway.

The number one recommendation was improved intersections and crossings on the 10.5 mile trail that goes from Folly Road to Main Road.

People also want to see more natural shade and public art.

There's also plans to redevelopment the site of the former Piggly Wiggly at the intersection of Sumar Street and Sam Rittenburg Boulevard.

The building was demolished at the end of last month.

The City of Charleston will soon be looking for ideas on how they should redevelop it.

West Ashley resident Calvin Ellison has a suggestion.

"Personally, I would like to see a Cracker Barrel. I love their food. I'm a share holder, and I think we need one in West Ashley," Ellison said.

Pitts' son Jackson says he would like to see a park.

Last year, the city bought the property for $3 million dollars. The city's priority is to straighten out the intersection behind the site.

It's known to some as the suicide merge.

The city wants to make it safer for drivers and pedestrians.

"It's super dangerous that's for sure. I always have to look both ways four times," Pitt said."The fact that they're getting outside opinions is super great which I appreciate."

The dates for the former Piggly Wiggly site public input meetings have not been set. They are expected to be soon.

"It would be nice if they listened, but I'm a little cynical" Ellison said. "They'll put whatever they want there."

