Cops: Drunk grandmother takes off in car with grandson halfway out of the vehicle

Police say an intoxicated grandmother took off in a car with her 3-year-old grandson halfway out of the vehicle.

The North Charleston Police Department arrested 52-year-old Thomasina Goss-Harwell and charged her with unlawful conduct towards a child.

She was given a $5,000 surety bond Wednesday night.

Her charges stem from an incident Tuesday afternoon when officers responded to a home on Albert Street for a report of a child abduction.

The victim's mother said the suspect was attempting to leave in a car with her child while intoxicated, so she attempted to get him from the car.

The woman said she attempted to make contact with the suspect, but she would not respond and rolled up the window.

A police report states the woman then tried to have her son unlock the door, which he was able to do, so she could get him out.

According to police, as the the boy was opening the door and trying to get out of the car with his mother's help, the suspect accelerated the car with her grandson halfway out of the vehicle and took off down the road.

Officers found the suspect and the victim's son at the Dorchester Market on Dorchester Road.

Officers reported that the suspect explained that she did not take her grandchild, and was "talking in circles contradicting herself."

