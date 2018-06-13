Seth Lancaster Named 1st Team All-American by Perfect Game

Coastal Carolina shortstop Seth Lancaster was named to the Perfect Game/Rawlings College All-American first team, the publication announced today.

Lancaster is the only player in the NCAA to rank among the top 20 in walks (third with 63), home runs (sixth with 20) and runs scored (second with 81). In fact, just 14 players in the NCAA rank among the top 20 in two of those three categories, including teammate Kevin Woodall Jr. (ranks seventh in the NCAA in runs scored with 71 and ranks 11th in the NCAA in home runs with 19) as well as fellow first team selections Devlin Granberg (Dallas Baptist; fifth in runs and 16th in walks), Jonathan India (Florida; sixth in home runs with 20 and eighth in walks with 56) and Keegan McGovern (Georgia; 14th in runs with 68 and 16th in home runs with 18).

Overall, Lancaster ranks among the NCAA/Sun Belt leaders in:

Runs Scored 81 2nd NCAA 2nd Sun Belt

Base on Balls 63 3rd NCAA 1st Sun Belt

Home Runs 20 6th NCAA 1st Sun Belt

Total Bases 146 24th NCAA 1st Sun Belt

Slugging Pct. .646 36th NCAA 2nd Sun Belt

Stolen Bases 23 54th NCAA 5th Sun Belt

RBI 67 67th NCAA 3rd Sun Belt

On Base Pct. .454 79th NCAA 6th Sun belt

Doubles 17 123rd NCAA 8th Sun Belt

The Hanahan native batted .305 in his senior season and led the team in runs, home runs, walks, slugging percentage, on base percentage and stolen bases while ranking second in hits, doubles and RBI.

Lancaster earns his second All-American honor as he was previously selected to the Collegiate Baseball third team.