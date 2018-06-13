Woman transported to the hospital following shooting in downtown Charleston

Officers moved the crime scene to the area near a house following a standoff. (Source: Live 5)

A woman has been transported to the hospital following a shooting in downtown Charleston late Wednesday night.

Charleston police say it happened at 10 p.m. in the area of Hagood Avenue and Allway Street.

According to CPD officials, the victim was shot in her left calf, and the injury does not appear to be life-threatening.

Officers then surrounded a home in the area with guns drawn for more than two hours, but said the suspect wasn't home.

Anyone with information on the shooting can call police at 843-743-7200.

One person taking to the hospital following downtown shooting. Activity off Allway, near Hagood. Active scene. #CHSnews @Live5News pic.twitter.com/cj7H7lF8XJ — Jackson Helms (@Jackson_Live5) June 14, 2018

