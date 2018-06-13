Stingrays Complete Trades With Fort Wayne, Orlando

The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL’s Washington Capitals and AHL’s Hershey Bears, have acquired the rights to defenseman Kevin McKernan from the Fort Wayne Komets to complete a Sept. 18 trade as well as forward Tim Harrison from the Orlando Solar Bears to complete a trade initially agreed to on March 8.



McKernan joined Fort Wayne in March after completing his senior season at Quinnipiac University and suited up for nine regular season games as well as eight playoff contests in the Komets’ run to the Western Conference Finals. The blueliner had one assist in the postseason along with four penalty minutes and a +1 rating.



While attending Quinnipiac, the 5-foot-11, 192-pound defender played in 138 games over four seasons and scored 36 points (12 goals, 24 assists). McKernan was also part of the Bobcats’ Frozen Four appearance and run to the National Championship game in 2016. The Millbury, Mass. native also had a six-year junior career with the Boston Junior Bruins and helped lead the squad to the 2013-14 USPHL Championship as an assistant captain while ranking second among team defensemen with 25 points in 46 games.



Harrison played with the Adirondack Thunder during the 2017-18 season and had his rights sent to Orlando on Tuesday to complete a separate deal between the Thunder and Solar Bears. The 24-year-old suited up for 63 regular season contests with Adirondack and posted a total of 16 points (eight goals, eight assists) before seeing the ice in 11 playoff games during the team’s run to the Eastern Conference Finals, adding four points on two goals and two assists.



A former sixth round pick of the NHL’s Calgary Flames in the 2013 NHL Draft, Harrison spent four seasons at Colgate University in the ECAC and compiled 54 points in 143 games on 26 goals and 28 assists. The 6-foot-3, 193-pound forward is a native of Duxbury, Mass. and played two seasons at the Dexter School before attending Colgate.



The 26th season of South Carolina Stingrays hockey begins in Jacksonville against the Icemen on October 13. The Stingrays will open their home schedule vs. Greenville on Saturday, October 20.



