CofC's Dixon, McRae To Return For 2019 Season

Redshirt juniors Bradley Dixon (Greenwood, S.C.) and Logan McRae (Florence, S.C.) have elected to exercise their option of a fifth year and return to the College of Charleston baseball program next season after completing their undergraduate course work this spring, announced head coach Chad Holbrook on Wednesday.

“It is great for our team and our program that Logan and Bradley want to finish their careers at The College,” said Holbrook. “They are great kids and will continue to be strong leaders for our team in 2019. They have put a great deal into this program, and I have no doubt they will both have great seasons in 2019.”

Dixon played a vital role in the Cougars’ success down the stretch this season and led the team with 19 RBIs and a .329 batting average in Colonial Athletic Association play to earn a spot on the All-CAA Second Team. The Greenwood, S.C. native finished this season with a .291 batting average, three home runs, and 33 RBIs while not committing an error in 51 games. In his career at The College, Dixon has batted .271 with 26 doubles, five homers, 83 RBIs, and 23 stolen bases in 160 games.

McRae claimed his second straight All-CAA selection with a nod to the Third Team after batting .284 with seven home runs and 37 RBIs this season. The 6-foot-2, 210-pound utility man remained one of the most feared hitters in the CAA while drawing 31 walks, slugging .477, and leading the Cougars with 15 doubles. McRae enters his fourth playing season at CofC with 25 home runs, 103 RBIs, 32 doubles, and a .285 batting average in 139 games.

The Cougars are expected to return nearly their full 2018 roster, including rising seniors Luke Manzo (Marietta, Ga.), Dupree Hart (Rock Hill, S.C.), Danny Wondrack (Wall, N.J.), Clay Hunt (Fort Mill, S.C.), Nathan Ocker (Middletown, Pa.), and Joey Mundy (Huntington, W.Va.), as well as Dixon and McRae.