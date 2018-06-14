Lowcountry MLB MiLB Update (6/13)

MLB

American League

Brett Gardner, OF, New York Yankees - 1-4 with a run scored and a stolen base (7) in a 5-4 loss to Washington. The Holly Hill native is batting .262 with 5 HR's and 21 RBI.

Justin Smoak, 1B, Toronto Blue Jays - 0-4 in a 1-0 loss to Tampa Bay. The Stratford alum is batting .229 with 9 HR's and 33 RBI

National League

Matt Wieters, C, Washington Nationals - 10 Day Disabled List. The Stratford alum is batting .231 with 3 HR's and 7 RBI.

AAA

International League

Asher Wojciechowski, P, Norfolk Tides (Baltimore Orioles) - Pitched 5.2 innings giving up 8 hits, 6 runs with 1 walk and 4 K's taking the loss in a 10-2 loss to Gwinnett. The Beaufort alum is 3-3 with a hold, a 4.09 ERA and 59 K's in 55 innings

Nick Ciuffo, C, Durham Bulls (Tampa Bay Rays) - 0-4 with 2 K's in a 1-0 loss to Charlotte. The Mt. Pleasant native is batting .355 with 4 RBI. He hit .125 with 1 RBI in High-A.

AA

Eastern League

James Reeves, P, Trenton Thunder (New York Yankees) - Did not pitch in a doubleheader split with Bowie. The Ashley Ridge alum 1-1 with a 1.93 ERA and 38 K's in 28 innings.

A

Midwest League

Chris Singleton, OF, South Bend Cubs (Chicago Cubs) - 0-3 with a walk in a 3-1 loss to Dayton. The Goose Creek alum is batting .176 with 2 HR's and 11 RBI