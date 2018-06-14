Don't be alarmed by cannon sounds in Dorchester Co. Thursday

Don't be concerned about cannon fire Thursday in Dorchester Co. (Source: Pixabay)

If you hear the sound of a cannon going off on Thursday in Dorchester County, there is no cause for concern.

The Colonial Dorchester State Historic Site is conducting a cannon demonstration for a group of educators at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, according to Dorchester County Sheriff's Office spokesman Tony Phinney.

During the demonstration, blank rounds will be fired from replica cannons and muskets, Phinney said. The replicas don't actually shoot anything, but deputies wanted to notify the public in case anybody hears the demonstration.

