Police: Man found with stolen gun in Mt. Pleasant Cookout drive-thru line

Jeneriss Conyers, who was found to have a gun in the drive-thru lane. (Source: CCSO)

A Mount Pleasant man has been charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol.

Jeneriss Conyers, 20, of Mount Pleasant is also charged with receiving stolen property, according to the incident report. Officers responded to the Cookout in the 1700 block of Highway 17 at 2:31 a.m. early Thursday morning to a report of a man, later identified as Conyers, with a gun in his lap in the drive-thru lane of the Cookout, according to the incident report.

Officers approached the vehicle and found Conyers in the passenger seat with the gun, which came back stolen out of North Charleston, according to the incident report.

The report stated the gun was a 40-caliber Smith and Wesson, which was then put into evidence by the Mount Pleasant Police Department.

