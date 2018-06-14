Former Berkeley Co. School District CFO expected in court

Brantley Thomas pleaded guilty to federal charges for taking $800,000 from the Berkeley Co. School District. (Source: Berkeley County School District)

The former Chief Financial Officer of the Berkeley County School District is expected to have a status hearing in his federal court case Thursday morning. Thomas was initially scheduled to be sentenced today, but it appears that sentencing has been delayed.

Thomas pled guilty to the federal charges in early January, he had previously been put on house arrest last December.

Prosecutors say Thomas may have stolen more than $800,000 from the school district.

They say he used an $89,500 grant for special education students to buy a lot for a new home in Hanahan.

Prosecutors say Thomas overpaid vendors through the school district and used $450,000 in refunded money for membership at a private club and travel overseas.

Thomas also is facing state charges. If convicted on those, he faces up to 135 years in prison.

