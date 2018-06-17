Quantcast

Georgetown bar shooting leaves man wounded early Sunday morning

By Jaquan Leonard, Digital Content Producer
Police are investigating a shooting outside a LoLo's bar early Sunday morning. (Source: AP) Police are investigating a shooting outside a LoLo's bar early Sunday morning. (Source: AP)
GEORGETOWN COUTY, SC (WCSC) -

The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting outside a local bar that left one wounded. 

On Sunday at 5:00 a.m., deputies responded to shots fired outside of Lolo's Bar, located at 7514 Georgetown Highway, according to GCSO spokesperson Jason Lesley. 

One 30-year-old man was injured and transported to a hospital for treatment, Lesley said. 

Deputies are requesting anyone with information is asked to contact the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office at 843-546-5102.

