MUSC breaks ground on new distribution center in N. Charleston

MUSC broke ground on a new distribution center in North Charleston Monday morning.

The hospital is calling it a central sterile processing and material distribution center which is scheduled to open in the second half of 2019.

The $28 million facilities will serve as a more efficient way to get materials and equipment to those who need it.

The distribution center, located in the 7700 block of Palmetto Commerce Parkway, will be 106,000 square feet.

