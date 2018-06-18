Roads reopen after crews repair large Mt. Pleasant water main break

A water main break in Mount Pleasant Sunday caused for some road diversions before reopening early Monday morning after repairs were completed.

The break was located between Spann Street and Coaxum Road, according to Mount Pleasant police spokesman Chip Googe. The diversions were in place on Long Point Road at Whipple Road and Long Point Road at Coaxum Road.

One lane will remain closed. Mount Pleasant Waterworks says that 30 residential customers and four businesses are still on a boil water advisory. The advisory only applies to those who have received a written notice.

