Lowcountry MLB MiLB Update (6/17)

MLB

American League

Brett Gardner, OF, New York Yankees - Did not play in 3-1 loss to Tampa Bay. The Holly Hill native is batting .258 with 5 HR's and 21 RBI.

Justin Smoak, 1B, Toronto Blue Jays - 0-2 with a K in an 8-6 win over Washington. The Stratford alum is batting .225 with 9 HR's and 34 RBI

National League

Matt Wieters, C, Washington Nationals - 10 Day Disabled List. The Stratford alum is batting .231 with 3 HR's and 7 RBI.

AAA

International League

Asher Wojciechowski, P, Norfolk Tides (Baltimore Orioles) - Did not pitch in an 11-4 win over Charlotte. The Beaufort alum is 3-3 with a hold, a 4.09 ERA and 59 K's in 55 innings

Nick Ciuffo, C, Durham Bulls (Tampa Bay Rays) - Did not play in a 4-2 loss to Gwinnett. The Mt. Pleasant native is batting .308 with 5 RBI. He hit .125 with 1 RBI in High-A.

AA

Eastern League

James Reeves, P, Trenton Thunder (New York Yankees) - Pitched 1 inning giving up 0 hits, 0 runs with 1 walk and 1 K in a 4-0 loss to Erie. The Ashley Ridge alum 1-1 with 1 save, a 1.76 ERA and 41 K's in 30.2 innings.

A

Midwest League

Chris Singleton, OF, South Bend Cubs (Chicago Cubs) - 1-4 with a double (13) and a K in an 8-4 loss to Lansing. The Goose Creek alum is batting .190 with 2 HR's and 12 RBI

A-Short Season

New York-Penn League

Seth Lancaster, INF, Williamsport Crosscutters (Philadelphia Phillies) - 1-3 with a walk and 2 K's in a 2-0 loss to State College. The Hanahan alum is batting .333.