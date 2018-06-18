CCSO: One in serious condition following single-vehicle accident on Wadmalaw Island

One person is in serious condition following an accident on Wadmalaw Island.. (Source: AP)

EDITOR'S NOTE: An earlier version of this story included information from deputies that one of the victims had died. Deputies now say that victim is in serious condition.

One woman is in serious condition after a single-car accident on Wadmalaw Island late Saturday night, according to Charleston County Sheriff's Office spokesman Roger Antonio.

It happened in the 4800 block of Bears Bluff Road just before 11:30 p.m., Antonio said.

The traffic unit is investigating the accident.

