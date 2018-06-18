Deputies stop speeding car and find couple shot inside

Anyone with information relevant to the incident is asked to contact the Colleton County Sheriff's Office at 843-549-2211 or Crime Stoppers at 84-554-1111 or 1-888-Crime-SC. (Picture provided)

Authorities are investigating after deputies stopped a speeding car and found two people shot inside.

At around 12:37 a.m. on Monday, emergency officials received a call in reference to someone hearing shots being fired on Bee Drive in Walterboro.

Deputies then stopped a speeding car in the area of the 1400 block of Hampton Street at 12:42 a.m.

According to the Colleton County Fire and Rescue officials, deputies found a woman and man who had been shot.

The woman had a gunshot injury to her back, while the man suffered two wounds to the abdomen and was in critical condition.

The man was flown to the Trauma Center at Trident Hospital in North Charleston.

CCFR officials said the woman was stabilized and was also transported to Trident.

The scene where the shooting happened was secured and processed by the Criminal Investigations Divisions.

The sheriff’s office is investigating, and was assisted by Walterboro Police Officers.

Anyone with information relevant to the incident is asked to contact the Colleton County Sheriff's Office at 843-549-2211 or Crime Stoppers at 84-554-1111 or 1-888-Crime-SC.

