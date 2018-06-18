Rare albino alligator spotted in Colleton Co. wildlife area

Video has surfaced of an albino alligator not only in the wild, but also being attacked by another alligator.

It was shot by Will Connelley near Green Pond, South Carolina on Sunday in Colleton County.

The alligator can be seen biting the midsection of the albino alligator and also rolling it over. Onlookers can be heard saying the darker colored gator is taking bites out of its albino counterpart.

The video was filmed in the Donnally Wildlife Management area.

