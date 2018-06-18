Quantcast

Charleston police searching for suspect accused of pepper spraying woman during argument

The Charleston Police Department is searching for a suspect accused of pepper spraying a woman during an argument in West Ashley. 

Authorities are looking for Ebony Latasha Smalls who is wanted for third-degree assault and battery. 

Smalls is wanted for an incident that happened on May 30 on the 1500 block of Sam Rittenberg Boulevard. 

According to police, Smalls pepper sprayed a woman in the face while the two of them were involved in an argument. 

CPD officials say Smalls may be traveling in a 2001 Mercury Mountaineer with SC tags PNU721. 

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-743-7200. 

