Mark Sanford visits Summerville company, disagrees with Trump on tariffs

Mark Sanford may have lost the first election in his political career for speaking out against President Trump, but in the aftermath of that defeat, he's not appearing to back down.

On Monday in Summerville, Sanford toured Zodiac boats, a company which Sanford says would suffer if tariffs proposed by Trump on Canadian goods is approved.

"I've spoken out consistently about agreeing with the president on a whole host of different issues, and disagreeing on ones that don't make sense," Sanford said."And using section 232 as a way of protecting jobs is in fact going to have a reverse effect and cost jobs in the Lowcountry of South Carolina, and a whole lot of other places."

Zodiac boats says exports to Canada make up a third of their business.

They say if that tariff is imposed, they'll have to slow down their hiring and production.

