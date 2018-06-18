Mark Sanford visits Summerville company, disagrees with Trump on tariffs

Members of the Charleston Fire Department marked the 11th anniversary of a deadly fire that claimed nine of their own with a remembrance ceremony Monday night.More >>
Authorities are investigating after deputies stopped a speeding car and found two people shot inside.
One woman is in serious condition after a single-car accident on Wadmalaw Island late Saturday night, according to Charleston County Sheriff's Office spokesman Roger Antonio.
Over a hundred Lowcountry residents gathered Monday night in North Charleston for a town hall on affordable housing.
Authorities say a 24-year-old man drowned at the Black River in Williamsburg County.
