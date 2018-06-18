Dorchester County passes ordinance on new hospitality tax

People in unincorporated parts of Dorchester County might be paying more when they go out for dinner. (Source: Pixabay)

The Dorchester County Council passed a two percent hospitality tax on Monday night.

It will go in effect on Jan. 1, 2019.

People will be paying more for prepared meals and beverages in unincorporated parts of Dorchester County.

That includes but is not limited to prepared food and drinks at restaurants, a gas station or at a grocery store.

Dorchester County Council Chairman Jay Byars says the money would go towards operating and building parks in addition to conservation efforts.

The county has some property along the Ashley River for kayaking, the money would be used to help develop areas of interest for tourism use.

According to state law, hospitality funds must be used for tourism related purposes.

This could include cultural, recreational or historical facilities in addition to roadways providing access to tourist destinations.

It could also go toward advertisements and promotions related to tourism and more.

Byars says the new tax would be bringing the county up to standards in the area because surrounding municipalities like North Charleston, Summerville and St. George already have the two percent hospitality tax.

